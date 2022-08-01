Se. Marsha Blackburn, center met with local officials in Rogersville Friday at the Hale Springs Inn including (L-R) Rep. Gary Hicks, local GOP chairwoman Pam Jenkins, Sheriff Ronnie Lawson and locla businessman Chris Christian.
Sen. Marsha Blackburn visited Rogersville Friday to meet with several local officials to hear their concerns and update them on what’s issues she is working on in Washington D.C.
Blackburn’s meeting was held in the Hale Springs Inn and included, among others, Rogersville Mayor Jim Sells, county commissioner and Rogersville alderman Mark DeWitte, Commissioner Jason Roach, Sheriff Ronnie Lawson, local businessman Chris Christian, UT Agriculture Extension Agent Blake Ramsey, State Rep. Gary Hicks, State Sen. Jon Lundberg, Hawkins Co. Republican Party Chairwoman Pam Jenkins, and Chamber of Commerce president Patrick Lund.
Although the media wasn’t permitted to attend the meeting, Blackburn later issued a statement about her visit to Rogersville.
“In Hawkins County, I met with State Representatives Gary Hicks, Sen. Jon Lundberg and members of the Hawkins County community to discuss how President Biden’s reckless spending and open border agenda impact East Tennesseans,” Blackburn said. “Top economists, including Morgan Stanley, have blamed President Biden’s $1.9 trillion spending plan for causing the worst inflation since 1981. Biden’s policies have forced families to spend an extra $8,616 a year and have left folks with less money to spend.”
Blackburn added, “It’s beyond clear that we need to secure our border and build the wall to stop the deadly influx of fentanyl that is flooding our communities. In Washington, DC., I continue to champion efforts to build the wall, slow spending, and support American energy. I thank our local leaders for their commitment to working on behalf of Tennesseans.”