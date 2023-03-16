A Rogersville man accused of injuring a Hawkins County deputy Monday who was attempting to serve an arrest warrant is facing multiple charges including assault on a first responder.
HCSO Sgt. Sam Wilhoit stated in his report that on Monday he responded to a report of Brandon David LaFollette, 38, 6927 Rt. 66S, Rogersville being at a location on Rt. 66S and possibly being wanted by the law.
Central Dispatch confirmed that LaFollette was wanted for failure to appear.
Upon his arrival Wilhoit reportedly observed LaFollette parked in a driveway in a vehicle with the motor running.
Wilhoit reported that LaFollette refused commands to turn off the ignition and exit the vehicle.
“I advised hm that he had a warrant and he continue to refuse commands,” Wilhoit stated in his report. “I then went hands-on in an attempt to detain him, and he started resisting. During an attempt to cuff him i heard something pop in my left thumb, and was unable ot keep a grip on him.”
Wilhoit added, “I was able to call by mobile radio for backup, but dropped it during the struggle, so I deployed my department issued (taser) in an attempt to get control.”
LaFollette allegedly pulled free and fled on foot, and due to his injury Wilhoit waited for backup before pursuing.
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson told the Review Wednesday that Wilhoit had received medical attention, which determined he didn’t have a broken thumb, although ligament damage was likely.
On Tuesday morning Deputies Matthew Seals and Hunter Lamons, as well as Cpl. Bryan Sanders, wen to LaFollette’s residence to serve the warrant.
Lamons reported that LaFollette attempted to run out the second door of the camper he’s living in, but was intercepted by Sanders, who pushed him back into the camper. LaFollette then allegedly “took a fighting stance with his fists up”.
“At this time Cpl. Sanders delivered a strike to Brandon’s right eye that took Brandon to the floor where he actively resisted and had his hands tucked under him,” Lamons stated in his report.
After a lengthy struggle LaFollette gave his hands up and was placed in custody, Lamons reported.
For Monday’s incident with Wilhoit he was charged with assault on a first responder, resisting arrest, and evading by foot. For Tuesday’s incident he was additionally charged with resisting arrest.
He was arraigned Wednesday in Sessions court and ordered held without bond pending his next court appearance on April 10.