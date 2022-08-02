Mount Carmel considering town-wide recycling program

The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen is considering a partnership with a recycling program for area residents.
The program, known as Recyclops, is based out of Utah but has branches all over the nation, including East Tennessee. They employ independent contractors in each partner state to pick up recyclable material from area residences and ship it to a Recyclops facility in Knoxville.
Residents who pay for the program will be given a yearly allotment of bags (included in the fee) in two different colors: yellow for glass and blue for all other recyclable materials. Residents are required to use these approved bags rather than their own trash bags.
Recyclops also picks up cardboard, but this must be flattened and placed underneath the bag that is set out for pickup.
They offer both weekly and every-other-week pickup schedules.
Traditionally, each participating residence pays an annual service fee, but citizen Jim Bare told the BMA that he and City Manager Emily Wood are looking into a city-wide contract that would be free for city residents.
The individual household fee for every-other-week pickup is $15 per month or $144 if you pay for an entire year at once (this breaks down to $12 per month). Weekly pickup is $22 per month or $324 if you pay for the entire year up front (which breaks down to $18 per month).
“This would save a lot of wear and tear on our brush truck,” Alderman Darby Patrick said.
In fact, large item pickup has been a heavily debated issue in Mount Carmel, as brush truck operators have become overwhelmed in recent months with the amount of material set out for pickup.
Public Works Director Jason Salyer noted that singular boxes left lying on the side of the road cause unnecessary stops for the brush truck when they could have been broken down and put in a trash can.
Because of this, the BMA approved a new ordinance in May reducing large item pickups to only once per month. It also restricted the specific material that can be picked up.
“There are a lot of advantages with this,” Alderman John Gibson said of the Recyclops partnership. “It gives us the opportunity to reduce the amount of trash pickups we’re doing because we give people an alternative. I definitely feel this is something needed. It is almost worth it just for getting rid of Amazon boxes.”
Alderman Mindy Fleishour noted that, even if the town does not choose to partner for a town-wide program that would be free to citizens, the service could still be available for individual residents to purchase.
Wood said she hopes to have a cost estimate for the town-wide program that the BMA can discuss and possibly vote on in August.