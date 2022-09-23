Paul Daniel of the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department received the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association award during Class 125 graduation, held by the Walters State Regional Law Enforcement Academy. From left are Travis Stansell, academy director; Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson; Daniel; and Grainger Sheriff James Harville representing the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association.
Fifty-one cadets graduated from the Walters State Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy on Aug. 15.
These cadets mark the 125th class at the academy.
Among the graduates was Paul Daniel from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office who received the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association Award recognizing outstanding performance in the academy.
Based at the college’s Niswonger Campus in Greeneville, the academy is an intensive nine-week, 480-hour program.
Upon completion, students are awarded the technical certificate in Basic Law Enforcement Officer Education and are eligible to apply for certification by the Police Officers Standards and Training Commission as a certified peace officer in the state of Tennessee after being employed by a law enforcement agency.
The program is part of the East Tennessee Regional Law Enforcement Academy established at Walters State by the POST Commission and is part of the college’s Public Safety Center of Emphasis, a designation recognizing its outstanding record in career preparation.