Paul Daniel

Paul Daniel of the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department received the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association award during Class 125 graduation, held by the Walters State Regional Law Enforcement Academy. From left are Travis Stansell, academy director; Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson; Daniel; and Grainger Sheriff James Harville representing the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association.

Fifty-one cadets graduated from the Walters State Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy on Aug. 15.

Trending Recipe Videos