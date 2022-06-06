A Kingsport man accused of having a pound of meth and a large amount of other drugs in his vehicle following a 100 mph police pursuit and crash last year was indicted on Class A felony drug charge last week.
On June 1 the Hawkins County Grand Jury returned numerous indictments against Ace Moppin Rose, 40, 653 Arch Street, Kingsport, including possession of meth over 300 grams with intent to sell or deliver, which is a Class A felony punishable by 15-25 years if convicted.
Rose was also indicted for felony evading arrest, possession of Schedule I Narcotics (psilocybin) with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule II (fentanyl) with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule II (amphetamine) with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule IV (Clonazepam) with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule V (Gabapentin) with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving in possession of meth, possession of legend drugs, lane violation and speeding.
Those charges stem from a high-speed pursuit that was initiated the evening of April 13, 2021 after HCSO Detectives Reba Matthews and Zach England reported observing a 2011 Ford Focus cross the center line four times while traveling 65 mph in a 45 mph zone south on North Central Avenue in Church Hill.
According to the the HCSO the vehicle, which was later found to be driven by Rose, accelerated to 100 mph. Rose reportedly lost control near the Collins Street intersection and struck a light pole before the vehicle came to rest on Collins Street.
Police said Rose stated that he fled because he had a large amount of drugs in the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle HCSO detectives allegedly located approximately one pound of a crystal-like substance believed to be meth, four ounces believed to be cocaine, three ounces of marijuana, two grams of heroin, five grams of psilocybin mushrooms, numerous prescription drugs and $2,284 in cash.
Rose is being held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond. He will be arraigned in Hawkins County Criminal Court on June 10.
Other June 10 Grand Jury indictments
Jamie Lee McGuire, 43, 2050 Pressmens Home Road, Rogersville, for felony reckless endangerment.
Hayzen Lynn Hayes, 19, 122 Lakeview Circle, Rogersville, for especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.
Dionnica Doreen Wilson, 39, of Greeneville, for possession of meth with intent to deliver, simple possession of marijuana and evading arrest on foot.
Rodney Carl Johnson, 46, 9271 Highway 11-W, Mooresburg, for possession of meth with intent to deliver.
Walter Bernard "Dutch Gravy" Jones, 46, Jackson, Miss., for sale of meth, simple possession of marijuana, driving without a license, and driving left of center.
Ballard Dale Thacker, 58, 195 Gene Derrick Road, Surgoinsville, for aggravated assault.
Stacey Evan Kinsler, 44, of Sneedville, for tampering with evidence, simple possession of meth, DUI 6th offense, driving on a revoked license second offense, and violation of the light law.
Heath Johnson, 42, 1234 Main Street, Surgoinsville, for illegal possession of a credit card and illegal use of a credit card.