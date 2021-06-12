KINGSPORT, TN – Local artists Doyle Lawson, Barry Bales, Brownie McGhee, and Lesley Riddle were honored by the State of Tennessee, City of Kingsport and Visit Kingsport with new “Tennessee Music Pathways” markers in downtown Kingsport. The “progressive unveiling” took place on Broad Street Wednesday morning, starting at Church Circle and ending at Main Street.
Grammy-nominated bluegrass and country gospel musician Doyle Lawson is a mandolinist, singer, and, since 1979, the leader of Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver. The winner of many International Bluegrass Music Association awards, Lawson was also the 2006 recipient of the United States’ most prestigious honor in folk music and traditional arts, the National Heritage Fellowship awarded by the National Endowment for the Arts. Doyle Lawson was born in Kingsport in 1944. He and his wife, Suzanne, reside in Bristol.
Acoustic bass player Barry Bales is the longest-serving member of bluegrass star Alison Krauss’ band, Union Station. Bales is also an award-winning songwriter, producer and session musician. His co-written song “Nobody to Blame” won the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Song of the Year award in 2016. Bales was born in Kingsport in 1969 and grew up in Colonial Heights. His father, who worked for Eastman, was an amateur musician who introduced Bales to classic country and bluegrass music. He participated in Saturday morning jam sessions at the Guitar Shop on Market Street. Bales’ awards include 15 Grammys, 23 International Bluegrass Music Association awards, one Country Music Association award and two Academy of Country Music Awards. Barry and his wife, Aliceson, now run Bales Farms in Mosheim, Tenn.
Brownie McGhee’s music encompassed folk, acoustic blues, rhythm and blues and protest songs. He appeared in movies, on television and Broadway, and recorded prolifically. Walter Brown “Brownie” McGhee was born in Knoxville in November 1915 and grew up in Kingsport. McGhee began recording in 1940 and shortly after, began working with up-and-coming harmonica player Sonny Terry. From there, McGhee’s career took off. He co-founded Encore Records in 1947 and had a No. 2 R&B hit “My Fault” in 1948. Both McGhee and Terry were written into the 1955 Broadway production of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” playing its entire 18-month run. The duo made hundreds of recordings and toured 11 months of the year.
Brownie McGhee, who’d moved to Oakland, CA in 1964, died there in February 1996.
African American musician Lesley Riddle exerted an influence on country music through his association with A.P. Carter of the Carter Family. Riddle introduced Carter to songs of African American origin and also helped Carter transcribe and adapt songs and hymns that they collected across southern Appalachia. Lesley Riddle was born in Burnsville, NC, in June 1905, but grew up with his paternal grandparents near Kingsport. A.P. Carter and Riddle were introduced in 1928 and quickly struck up a friendship and working relationship that led to “songcatcher” trips. When they found someone with a song that appealed to Carter, he would take down the lyrics while Riddle was charged with remembering the melody. Riddle then taught the songs to the other members of the Carter Family. Lesley Riddle passed away in Asheville, NC, in 1979.
Kevin Triplett is a former commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and led the charge to introduce this pathway. “When you’re trying to get people to visit your state, you have to showcase the best of what you are and be authentic and genuine and real. We are beauty, family, experiences, history, but what runs through all of our DNA as Tennesseans is music,” he says.
Launched by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development in 2018, Tennessee Music Pathways is an online-planning guide that connects visitors to the state’s rich musical heritage at tnmusicpathways.com. From the largest cities to the smallest communities, Tennessee Music Pathways stretches across all 95 counties and features hundreds of landmarks from the seven genres of music that call Tennessee home: blues, bluegrass, country, gospel, soul, rockabilly and rock ‘n’ roll. Historians identified more than 300 points of interest to date, and additional markers will be installed for years to come.