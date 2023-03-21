A worker installs equipment on one of Hawkins County’s three emergency radio antennas as part of the digital system upgrade which is supposed to improve communications for Hawkins County’s police, fire and rescue agencies.
(L-R) Hawkins County 911 director Lynn Campbell, EMA Director Jamie Miller, and Metro Communications co-owner Jimmy Hayes were among a large number of people who played a big role in Hawkins County’s emergency radio system digital switchover.
A worker installs equipment on one of Hawkins County’s three emergency radio antennas as part of the digital system upgrade which is supposed to improve communications for Hawkins County’s police, fire and rescue agencies.
Courtesy of Jamie Miller
HCSO Deputy Corey Young tests out the new digital radio system in his patrol car.
Courtesy of Jamie Miller
Over 500 portable, mobile and base radio devices were purchased along with all necessary hardware and software. The sites are linked together to provide a wide coverage area across Hawkins County.
Courtesy of Jamie Miller
(L-R) Hawkins County 911 director Lynn Campbell, EMA Director Jamie Miller, and Metro Communications co-owner Jimmy Hayes were among a large number of people who played a big role in Hawkins County’s emergency radio system digital switchover.
Editor’s Note: If your police scanner stopped working in Hawkins County Wednesday afternoon, this is why.
The Hawkins County Digital Radio System is now operational and the project is 90% complete.
On September 27, 2021 the Hawkins County Commission approved an allocation of necessary funds from the Local Government Recovery and Rebuilding Direct Appropriation Grant (LGRRDA) to provide county and city law enforcement, emergency medical services (EMS), volunteer rescue squads, 911, and emergency management (EMA) with a digital radio system.
Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency immediately began the process of implementing a plan to convert the current analog radio system to digital.
Over 500 portable, mobile and base radio devices were purchased along with all necessary hardware and software. The sites are linked together to provide a wide coverage area across Hawkins County.
Thousands of hours have went into making this project successful from the Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency, Hawkins County Mayor’s Office, County Mayor Mark DeWitte, Former County Mayor Jim Lee, Hawkins County Emergency Communications District, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Hawkins County Emergency Medical Services, Hawkins County Rescue Squad, Church Hill Rescue Squad, Rogersville Police Department, Surgoinsville Police Department, Church Hill Police Department, Mount Carmel Police Department.
I would like to thank the staff of Metro Communications Knoxville, Tenn. for their support and guiding us through this process of going to digital during unprecedented radio supply and shipping issues post COVID.
Also, a thanks to our other radio venders VA/KY Communications/Beeker Tower Service that has put work into making this possible and preparing our radio sites. This project has greatly improved communications and responder safety throughout Hawkins County.
Thanks to the Hawkins County Commission for the allocation of the funding to make this possible. Emergency communications is always an improving technology and other plans of improving emergency communications is at various stages.