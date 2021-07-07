Let’s get back to work. The Rogersville Review, in cooperation with the Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce, will hold a career expo on Tuesday, July 13, at the National Guard Armory.
Since the unemployment rate is down to 5 percent in the county, and federal subsidies and extended unemployment benefits expired Friday, it’s essential to the area’s recovery that employers and employees make contact.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Employers can choose from a range of media packages and setup arrangements at the expo. Please call or email Ashley Pendleton at 423-528-0737 or Ashley.pendleton@therogersvillereview.com.