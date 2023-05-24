Employees of Truist Bank came to make Rogersville’s YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center a little brighter Thursday.
Located at 1604 E. Main St., the center which offered after-school programs is now offering a summer program starting May 30.
The YMCA has taken over the former Boys’ and Girls’ Club. Brighter Horizons YMCA reopened officially in August 2022. The inside of the building has already been renovated, but the outside needed fresh, bright paint in order to be noticed.
Truist Bank employees, who all live near Rogersville, signed up to make Brighter Horizons YMCA even brighter by beautifying the outside of the building. Around 50 employees of Truist Bank came out to work by painting, adding flower boxes and murals.
External Beautifications
Angela Connor is the Local Community Development Manager of Truist Bank.
“Part of Truist is all about the community,” Connor said. “We extend our purpose to inspire and build better lives here. Besides the external beautification, we are also offering financial lessons for both parents and children which helps to bring greater understanding of financial well being.”
Connor also said the need to spruce up the outside of the YMCA in Rogersville was important for the community. Because of the building’s former dull appearance, many Rogersville residents do not know that it is open.
The goal was to use bright colors to stand out and change that. Truist provided paint, T-shirts, supplies and lunch for everyone.
Teaching love and giving back
The Truist Foundation serves communities with grants for nonprofit organizations such as Brighter Horizons YMCA. But on this day the Truist team came out to the YMCA to provide physical labor which had special meaning to each team member.
Some Truist employees commented that they saw it as an opportunity to give back. Becky Johnson from Truist said she was there to do whatever was needed.
“This is important in our communities. We are teaching love and care to moms, even single moms like me,” Johnson said.
Bruce Duncan of Truist said he felt this was an important project that needed to be done for the kids. Jennifer Butterworth of Truist said they planned to revitalize the outside and make it a happy place for the children to learn and grow.
“People might not know the YMCA is here but today we will change that,” said Kimberly Bittle, CEO of the YMCA. “The Truist purpose is to provide their employees with the opportunity to help the community here. They also help to fund us through grants. The YMCA raises the balance of the budgets through local foundations and grants provided by the City of Rogersville, Hawkins County United Way and foundations like Truist Bank. Reputation is everything and Truist Bank thought of us here in Rogersville.”
Believe, become and belong
By late afternoon Truist employees had transformed the dull, worn appearance of Brighter Horizons YMCA into a bright, welcoming atmosphere. The team painted inspirational power words on the back of the benches: “Believe, Become and Belong.” They planted colorful flowers around the building as well, completing the transformation.
Currently the YMCA is open for children for an after-school program at no costs. Shari Mefford is the director of the Rogersville YMCA.
“In August of 2022 when we opened we had just two children sign up,” Mefford said. “Then we had six kids, and now we have 25 and we are adding more each week. Thanks to Truist employees here today, everyone will know we are here now.”
Summer program $55 a week
The summer program begins May 30 and is for children who have finished grades 4-8. The program will be able to host 48 children with 12 children currently pre-registered. The cost of the program is $55 a week and includes breakfast, lunch, a snack and a weekly field trip. Field trips will consist of visiting places such as the Knoxville Zoo, the aquarium and more.
There is a $20 registration fee and children receive a T-shirt, a drawstring bag and a water bottle. You can call the YMCA at (423) 500-4891 for instructions to register or stop by the center Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.