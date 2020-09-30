A Rogersville woman was arrested for Domestic Assault after a crash on Ebbing Flowing Springs Road on Saturday. HCSD Deputy Rodriguez reports being dispatched to Ebbing Flowing Springs Road for a BOLO that had earlier been issued for a Rolling Domestic in progress on 11W Westbound. A red Oldsmobile Alero was crashed into a ditch at Ebbing Flowing Springs Road and E Bear Hollow Road. Deputy Rodriguez reports that on arrival he saw a bleeding female, later identified as Mandy Jane Davis. EMS was contacted and the Deputy continued south in pursuit of the BOLO vehicle. Witnesses reported that a man was operating the crashed Oldsmobile. While at that intersection, another man saw the male driver run from the vehicle and head south to Amis Eatery. Responding Corporal Pease was able to detain the male. Both the male and female were immediately transported to the Rogersville ER for their injuries.
On arrival to the ER to get both sides of the story, Deputy reports speaking to Davis first. She stated that the two had gotten into a verbal argument and they both started hitting each other. She reportedly admitted to Deputy Rodriguez that she was in a bad mood and started the fist fight. The male, who reportedly admitted that he was driving, started hitting he back because he was having a hard time driving while she was hitting him. Davis reportedly took a big flashlight and whacked the male over the head numerous times until it broke. Davis exited the car and the male drove off dazed and crashed at the intersection, jumped out disoriented and ran south on foot until he collapsed near the river. Davis was identified as the primary aggressor and used a weapon to beat the male over the head, causing serious injury to his head. Davis was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault (Domestic) and booked into the Hawkins County Jail.