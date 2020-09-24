SEPTEMBER 26
COURTNEY CEMETERY BENEFIT SINGING: 192 Morrisett Chapel Rd., Whitesburg, has been cancelled. However, someone will be at the Cemetery, Sunday afternoon, to receive donations. Call 423-235-5286 for more information. As always, the trustees thank everyone for generous donations to maintain Courtney Cemetery.
EIDSON COMMUNITY MEETING: at the Clinch Valley Fire Department, beginning at 4:00 p.m. Come share your concerns about our community. Light refreshments will be served.
LORD’S ACRES SALE: Rogersville First United Methodist Church, 110 Colonial Rd., (in the back parking lot), from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Baked goods, produce, fall décor, and hand crafted items.
SEPTEMBER 29
HAWKINS COUNTY GAS UTILITY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING: will meet at the Utility Office, 202 Park Blvd., Rogersville, beginning at 6:00 p.m.
OCTOBER 5
HAWKINS COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION MEETING: Notice is hereby given that the regular 2nd Monday meeting is being changed to October 5, beginning at 10:00 a.m. due to October 12th being a holiday. The Hawkins County Election Commission will meet in the Election Office Conference Room. If any accommodations are needed for individuals with disabilities who wish to be present at the meeting, please contact us at (423) 272-8061 or by email at hawkins.commission@tn.gov}.