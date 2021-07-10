Local band String Break led the festivities at Music in the Park on Monday. Pictured are (from left) Randy Ball and Ron Yageman. The summer series of events is held every first Monday night in Crockett Springs Park in Rogersville.
Randy Ball
Traci Cochran added her tunes.
Neon Remedy closed out the evening. Pictured are (from left) Brent Shelton and Larry House.