Judge Thomas J. Wright has notified the Governor of his retirement effective Sept. 1.
Judge Wright has served the Third Judicial District as circuit court judge since 2006, prevailing in a contested election that year. He was reelected without opposition in 2014. He previously served as the general sessions court and juvenile court judge of Greene County from 1998 to 2006.
“After announcing privately that I was not going to run for reelection next year I began to think seriously about retiring from the bench. After a lot of prayer and discussion, my wife, Dawn, and I decided it was time,” Wright said.
“I believe I am at the top of my game as a judge and that is a good time leave. But most importantly, we have two children, their spouses, and our grandchildren at two separate Army bases. We love our family so much and I am completely smitten with our grandchildren. We want to be able to visit as often as they can stand us,” the judge noted.
That has not been possible during the last two years because one of the Wright’s children and his family have been stationed in Germany and the pandemic prevented traveling to visit them. They recently returned to the States and are expecting the Wright’s third grandchild.
“I have always held the conviction that judicial positions create a sacred public trust in the officeholder and that I have an obligation to the lawyers, the litigants, and the public to resolve their cases as justly and expeditiously as possible. To fulfill this obligation, I have to be in the Third Judicial District more than I want to be at this point. Availability is a crucial attribute of an effective judge. I am ready to be much less available.” the judge said, smiling.
In addition to his judicial duties, Wright currently serves as the Greeneville High School Football Team Chaplain, on the local board of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and as a leader with YoungLife, another Christian organization involving high school students.
“When Eddie Spradlen was named Head Coach at Greeneville he asked me if I would serve as Chaplain for the football team. He was our son’s position coach in high school and has been a close friend. I love sports, kids, and Jesus so I jumped at the opportunity to play a small role on his staff.
“The GHS football team, YoungLife, and FCA have given me another group that I consider family. Not many relationships have been more fulfilling than the ones I enjoy with the kids and staff of those organizations,” Wright continued. “I thank God for the opportunity to mentor, teach, and encourage these folks in their faith,” he said. “Leaving the obligations of the judgeship will give me more time with this ‘family’ as well.
“Serving the State of Tennessee and the people of the Third Judicial District has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I am so incredibly grateful to God and the people of Greene, Hawkins, Hamblen, and Hancock counties for giving me the opportunity. I love my job but it is time for me to go,” Wright concluded.