More hiking boots than ever are hitting trails at Tennessee State Parks. These trails are helping thousands of people fall in love with the natural beauty of Tennessee. Are you one of these people?
If a trail at Tennessee State Parks has fostered your love for nature, you have the opportunity to give back by donating $25 to the Trail Pack. Your generous gift will be put to work by keeping trails in top shape and developing new paths for you to explore. Plus, you'll receive a set of Trail Pack stickers for donating.
When Trail Pack was launched as a new opportunity in April, the goal was 5,000 donations by Memorial Day. Since then, over 1,600 donations have been given.
With your support, the state can raise just 400 more donations by the end of May 31. That would help raise a total of $50,000 for trails.
Each donation is $25 and there's no limit on donations per person. If you haven't joined the Trail Pack yet, your support would be welcome.
When you're out enjoying your favorite trails, Trail Pack sticks with you. Everyone who donates will receive a supporter bundle that includes a set of unique vinyl stickers.