Chronic pain can be debilitating and can even lead to other health problems. Dental problems can often cause such chronic pain.
Since the onset of the COVID pandemic there has been an increase in some free essential services, while there has been decrease in others, including dentists willing to do volunteer work through mission efforts. This past weekend, the Sparta Baptist Church dental team traveled to Rogersville to offer tooth extractions through Of One Accord Ministry. This is a three-way partnership that has eliminated pain for dozens of local residents.
The dental team partners with Brentwood Baptist Church, who brings their mobile dental clinic, and Of One Accord, who provides the personnel and space to schedule appointments for patients who need dental service. While different dental teams offer different services, Sparta only offers extractions. Just Saturday, 103 teeth were pulled by Drs. Greg Boston and Francis Hamilton, both of whom work in private practices in Sparta. A team of 16 other support staff traveled with the team doing all the necessary things to make the trip successful.
This team normally travels this way twice a year, in May and in October. Last year all trips were postponed due to COVID so appointments filled quickly when offered last week. Boston has commented that he has frequently made mission trips to some of the most poverty-ridden nations of the world, but he finds dental needs in Appalachia are greater than any country he has visited.
Teams that travel to Appalachian areas like Hawkins County are vital to good health as many low-income residents endure terrible pain from bad teeth and abscesses simply because they don’t have insurance or money to cover those costs.