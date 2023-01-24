A man accused of abandoning dogs, turtles, rabbits, rodents and a boa constrictor snake to starve at residence just south of Rogersville was sentenced last week to 14 days in jail.
Just Glen Hilton, 35, 137 Marie Lane, Rogersville pleaded guilty in Hawkins County Sessions Court last Wednesday to five counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty. He was originally charged with 10 counts.
Aside from the 14 days in jail Hilton was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days on probation, $2,725 in fees and fees, 96 hours of community service, and restitution to the Hawkins County Humane Society, the amount of which will be determined at a later date.
The surviving animals were also forfeited to the Humane Society which has placed them up for adoption.
HCSO Detective Kyle Shively stated in his report that on Nov. 4, 2022 he responded to a report of animal cruelty at 137 Marie Lane which is located off of Rt. 66S just south of Rogersville.
Shively reported observing multiple decomposed rabbits outside near cages on the property, decomposed remains from a dog in a trash bag, and alive dogs on the inside that appeared to be in poor condition.
Shively also reported detecting an odor of decomposing corpse inside the house. Deputies went inside and found multiple decomposed animal remains.
Among the remains identified by Shively were two turtles, a blond haired rodent believed to be a guinea pig, a box full of decomposing mice, and a box of hamsters — some dead and some alive.
Shively said the mice were presumably to feed a boa constructor snake that was found alive in the residence.
Also found alive in the residence were four small dogs, although Shively reported that they were in poor condition.
The residence had trash that was piled high with feces mixed in it, and Shively said he didn't find any food or water for the dogs.
A neighbor stated that Hilton hadn’t been see at the residence since early October.