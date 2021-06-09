The Town of Rogersville has re-elected its mayor and seated nine aldermen to its board.
Incumbent Mayor Jim Sells received 315 votes, most of which came during walk-in early voting, to retain his position.
Aldermen new to the board are Todd Biggs (211 votes), Avery Fields (178 votes), Brock Gladson (289 votes), David Jenkins (103 votes) and Wayne Slater (162 votes).
Re-elected aldermen include Brian Hartness (269 votes), Mark DeWitte (222 votes), Eloise Edwards (194 votes) and Sondra Trent Price (241 votes).
Only 16.67 percent of registered city voters participated in the election.
The voting is not official until certified by the registrar’s office.
All officials will be sworn in July 1.