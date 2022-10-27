A Kingsport man was critically injured Saturday afternoon as a result of a two vehicle collision in Mount Carmel that sent his car driver’s side into a brick column.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that on Saturday around 4:15 p.m. a red Ford Mustang driven by Johnathan Brewer, 24, of Kingsport, was traveling south (west) on Highway 11-W in the left travel lane approaching the intersection with Hammond Avenue.
At the same time a white Chevrolet Impala driven by Mildred Rogers, 81, of Kingsport, approached the intersection southbound on Hammond Avenue.
The THP reported that the Impala failed to stop at the red light and entered the intersection onto 11-W. The travel lanes on 11-W had the green light.
The Brewer reportedly swerved his Mustang to the left to avoid the Impala and struck the front end of the vehicle, causing the Mustang to spin to the right and off the roadway on the right side.
The THP reported that the Mustang traveled through the grass shoulder off the roadway, struck a vinyl fence separating 11-W from Main Street, and then hit a brick column with the driver’s side door. The Mustang then spun around to the left, and came to rest on E. Main Street in the east bound travel lane.
Brewer, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported by rescue helicopter to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment of injuries. First responders stated that Brewer suffered critical injuries, and as of Wednesday he remained at the JCMC.
Rogers was not injured and was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.