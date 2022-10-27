A Kingsport man was critically injured Saturday afternoon as a result of a two vehicle collision in Mount Carmel that sent his car driver’s side into a brick column.

MedEvac responds to crash on 11w. Lanes closed for landing. Cause and conditions unknown. Prayers be with the families!

Medevac is seen being loaded and taking crash victim away from scene to an unknown hospital. The vehicle is a ford mustang. Driver condition unknown, hopefully they are and will be ok. The accident happened around 5:00 on October 22 2022 @ the intersection of 11w and Hammond avenue, downtown Mt. Carmel TN. The vehicle struck a brick column and fence where the dairy cup is located. It appeared it had made contact with another vehicle at the intersection. The actual cause and fault is unknown.

