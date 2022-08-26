The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Statistical Analysis Center Tuesday released its annual publication detailing the volume and nature of hate crime in Tennessee.
The report draws upon data submitted to the TBI through its Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS) program.
Among the findings of Hate Crime 2021:
1. The number of offenses categorized with a known bias motivation increased from 122 in 2020 to 133 in 2021.
2. Bias-motivated offenses categorized as Crimes Against Persons accounted for 73.48% of all reported hate crimes in 2021.
3. Of the bias-motivated Assaults reported, Race/Ethnicity/Ancestry bias accounted for 64.89% of reported incidents in 2021, while the second most frequently reported bias was Sexual Orientation, accounting for 14.89% of reported assaults.
Hawkins County is referenced in the report only twice in the TBI Hate Crime study.
1. In 2021 the Mount Carmel Police Department reported one crime in the category of “bias unknown”. The TBI study states that a bias motivation of “unknown” is generally not a hate crime. Whoever entered the report didn’t know if there was a bias motivation or not. But, if the incident is entered with a bias “unknown” rather than “none” the incident will be statistically classified as a hate crime.
2. The Rogersville Police Department reported one anti-Hispanic or Latino simple assault in 2021.
Northeast TN communities reporting hate crimes in 2021
Bias Unknown: Aside from the one in Mount Carmel, one at Northeast State Community College; three at the Morristown Police Department; four at the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office; and one at the Bluff City Police Department.
Anti-White: One at Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (intimidation).
Anti-Black: One at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (simple assault).
Anti-Asian: One at the Elizabethton Police Department.
Anti-Hispanic or Latino: Aside from the one in Rogersville’s, two at the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (intimidation).
Anti-Jewish: One at East Tennessee State University (destruction/damage/vandaism); and two at the Johnson County Sheriff’s Offfice (burglary and destruction/damage/vandalism).
Anti-Sikh: One at Carter County Sheriff Office (fraud).
Anti-Gay: One at ETSU (destruction/damage/vandalism).
Anti-Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual or Transgender: One at Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (destruction/damage/vandalism).
“I am very proud of the efforts of all participating law enforcement agencies, colleges, and universities in the state to provide the data necessary to produce this report,” said TBI Director David Rausch. “Our combined efforts have resulted in a successful program and this annual report detailing the nature of bias-motivated crime occurrences in our state.”
The full report is available for review and download on TBI’s website, at tbi.pub/reports