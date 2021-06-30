WASHINGTON, D.C. — Paralyzed Veterans of America, the nation’s only nonprofit organization dedicated solely to supporting veterans with spinal cord injuries, disorders, and diseases, today kicked off an annual checkout campaign just days before the fourth of July holiday with long-time partners Food City and champion racecar driver Richard Petty. Centered around celebrating PVA’s 75th anniversary and helping America’s heroes, all donations made at Food City supermarkets will go directly to PVA to provide life-changing programs and services to support America’s veterans free of charge so that they can live full, productive lives after injury.
“2021 is a big year for PVA,” said U.S. Air Force veteran and national president of Paralyzed Veterans of America David Zurfluh. “In addition to celebrating our 75 th year of supporting veterans, we are also kicking off our 11-year partnership with Food City – that’s more than 4,000 days of working together to help veterans gain access to quality care, benefits, and career opportunities they deserve. Thanks to Food City, their generous customers, and long-time supporter Richard Petty, PVA can support more Veterans and their families around the nation (just like mine).”
The fundraising campaign will run at Food City’s supermarket chain stores from June 30, 2021, through July 27, 2021. Customers can select $1, $3, and $5 donations at Food City checkouts and their gift amount will be added to their order total.
“I am honored to support PVA and their partnership with Food City,” said Petty. “PVA has been around for a long time – empowering veterans through adaptive sports, fighting for greater accessibility, searching for a cure for paralysis, and so much more. Aligning myself with this important campaign is my way of not only relaying my gratitude to veterans for their service and sacrifice but also encouraging others to do the same.”
“We are also so grateful to our hardworking staff and loyal customers, said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer. “With their help, we raised over $560,000 last year to help PVA fulfill its mission of empowering America’s veterans to regain what they fought for: their freedom and independence! We look forward to working alongside PVA and Richard Petty again this year and many more record-breaking years yet to come!”
Visit PVA.org to learn more about the campaign.