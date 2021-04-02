The Heritage Alliance is pleased to offer a history-themed team trivia challenge on Thursday, April 22, at 7 p.m. This is the third online trivia event sponsored by the organization, who first offered the program in December 2020. The event encourages friendly competition for participants who answer questions pertaining to general historical knowledge.
Teams (of up to six people) can register for this virtual trivia experience up until the evening of the event, which will kick off at 7 p.m. and last approximately 1-2 hours. Joe Spiker, head docent of the Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum, and Megan Cullen Tewell, programming coordinator at the Heritage Alliance, host the event via Zoom, tallying points and administering prizes to the winners. The event is family-friendly and open to all ages. Cost is $5 per team, although additional donations are appreciated.
You can sign your team up for trivia at Heritageall.org. Thr link to sign up for the event is at the top of the page. Like and follow the organization on Facebook for more information.
The Heritage Alliance is dedicated to the preservation of the architectural, historical, and cultural heritage of our region and to providing educational experiences related to history and heritage for a wide range of audiences.