Readers of all ages will explore the animal kingdom this summer as Mount Carmel Public Library presents “Tails and Tales” during its summer library program. Due to COVID concerns, the library will support readers with materials and encouragement to complete the program off site.
The 2021 Summer Reading Program is open to young people, preschool through young adult, with reading lists, prizes, record-keeping supplies, a Facebook group, and more.
Registration for “Tails and Tales” begins on May 1. For more information, call the library at 423-357-4011 or visit the library’s Facebook page.
All programs are free of charge.