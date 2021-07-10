GREENEVILLE – Apex Bank will celebrate the grand opening of its Tusculum Boulevard location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony performed by the Greene County Partnership/Chamber of Commerce on July 15 at 10 a.m. The new location is at 841 Tusculum Blvd.
“In July of 2020, the Apex Bank team moved into our newly renovated location on Tusculum Boulevard. Due to the pandemic, all business had to be conducted through the drive-through,” said Amy McKinney, branch manager at the Tusculum location. “On May 17 of this year, we were fortunate enough to once again welcome our clients into our lobbies and we are excited to share our new design. In celebration of our lobby’s opening, we are hosting our grand opening to invite everyone in to enjoy our lobby and do business face to face.”
The grand opening will feature food, trucks from the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, door prizes, games and announcement of the winners of the Apex coloring contest.
Apex Bank delivers high-quality financial services and actively looks for opportunities to engage with local communities to build strong relationships that promote economic stability and growth. Apex Bank currently operates 17 offices across Tennessee and offers residential and commercial mortgages throughout the country.
Apex Bank is a member of the FDIC.