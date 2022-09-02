Safe at Home logo

The Secretary of State's Safe at Home address confidentiality program released a new animated video narrated by NewsChannel 5 Anchor Vicki Yates.

The video explains how the free program can help Tennesseans of any age or gender who have experienced sexual assault, stalking, human trafficking or domestic abuse protect themselves by protecting their address.

To enroll in the Safe at Home, participants must complete an application with a partnering agency in their community. Safe at Home has partner agencies serving all 95 counties in Tennessee. Each partner agency has certified application assistants to guide participants through enrollment.

Safe at Home partner agencies include state and local agencies and nonprofit organizations that provide counseling and shelter services to victims of domestic abuse and other crimes. A list of partnering agencies is available at SafeAtHomeTN.com.

For more information about becoming a Safe at Home participant or partner agency, visit SafeAtHomeTN.com or call 615-253-3043.

