A Rogersville man who was sentenced to six year probation last month on charges including felony evading arrest was arrested early Monday following a high speed chase through the Church Hill Shopping Center parking lot.
Dustin Dale Arnold, 36, of Rogersville, has a long history of racking up evading arrest and drug charges.
At one point in 2019 he had accumulated five evading arrest charges. Prior to Monday’s arrest his most recent felony evading arrest charge was Sept. 20, 2020.
On Sept. 30, 2022 Arnold was sentenced in Hawkins County Criminal Court to 120 days in jail and six years on probation in exchange for guilty pleas to felony evading arrest, felony reckless endangerment, driving on a suspended license second offense, speeding, failure to obey traffic device, domestic assault, aggravated domestic assault, aggravated burglary, and resisting arrest.
According to court records. however, upon being credited with time served Arnold was released from jail shortly after making his plea on Sept. 30.
Around 1:30 a.m. Monday HCSO Deputy Isaac Hutchins spotted a vehicle on Highway 11-W in Church Hill that didn’t have any tail lights. Hutchins reported that when he attempted a traffic stop the vehicle turned off its headlights and accelerated, entering the parking lot at the Church Hill Shopping Center “at a high rate of speed”.
Hutchins stated in his report that he observed the driver, later identified as Arnold, throw something out the driver’s side window.
Arnold then allegedly blew stop sign onto Main Boulevard, and then turned onto Garland Avenue where he attempted to exit the vehicle and was detained by Hutchins.
Hutchins reported that Arnold begged him not to take him back to jail. Hutchins said Arnold then became belligerent and appeared to be under the influence of drugs — sweating profusely, talking to people who weren’t there, and talking “out of his head”.
At one point Arnold allegedly became violent and refused to get into Hutchins patrol car, kicking at officers. Hutchins added that Arnold later began kicking at the patrol car doors and windows trying to break them, and stated that when he got out of jail he would kill Hutchins and his family.
Returning to the area where something was thrown out of the vehicle Hutchins reportedly located a baggy containing three grams of marijuana laying in the middle of the road.
Aside from felony evading arrest Arnold was charged with tampering with evidence, driving on a revoked license second offense, no insurance, simple possession of marijuana, and light law violation.