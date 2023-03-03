A Kingsport man who was arrested in 2022 accused of possession more than 25 images of child pornography was sentenced last month in Hawkins County Criminal Court to eight year
Kevin Francis Stephens, 52, who resided in Allandale at the time of his arrest, appeared before Hawkins County Criminal Judge John Dugger on Feb. 9 where he pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, more than 25 images.
Stephens was sentenced to eight years at 100 percent and ordered to pay $2,980 in fines and fees.
He was arrested May 6, 2022 on a sealed Hawkins County Grand Jury indictment charging him with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. He’d been held in the Hawkins County Jail on $50,000 since his arrest.
February Criminal Court pleas
Jeffrey Lee Baker, 59, of Mount Carmel, was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days probation and $894 in fines and fees for misdemeanor reckless endangerment.
Brandon Cole Raines, 32, of Bulls Gap, was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days of probation and $842 in fines and fees for misdemeanor reckless endangerment.
Virginia Lynn Thomas, 57, of Church Hill was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days on probation and $582 in fines and fees for attempted tampering with evidence.
Marah Campbell, 25, of Bluff City was sentenced to three year probation and $1,130 in fines and fees for aggravated assault.
Travis Crigger, 36, of Morristown was sentenced to three years, 11 months and 29 days and ordered to pay $2,348 in fines and fees for aggravated burglary, aggravated assault and criminal trespass.
Austin Shane Jones, 28, of Church Hill was sentenced to six months in jail followed by six months on probation and $676 in fines and fees for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Joseph Motyka Nowicki, 35, of Rogersville was sentenced to 180 days in jail, five years on probation and $2,167 in fines and fees for two counts of aggravated assault.
Anthony Edward Steele, 29, of Rogersville, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, 11 months and 29 days on probation, and $1,310 in fines and fees for attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and domestic assault.