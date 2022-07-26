Mount Carmel Mayor Pat Stilwell opted to cancel Thursday’s Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting after multiple aldermen reportedly stated they wouldn’t attend due to her recent positive COVID diagnosis.
Initially Stilwell planned to attend Thursday’s meeting. She said her doctor told her she could go about her regular business after quarantining 5 days, which expired Monday.
But, when Stilwell sent an email to her aldermen suggesting they wear a mask at Thursday's meeting as a precaution, there was a call for the mayor stay home.
One alderman, who asked not to be identified, told the Review that several aldermen had agreed that if Stilwell attended Thursday's meeting, they would stay home, and the meeting wouldn’t take place due to lack of a quorum.
Stilwell said she was told to stay home so that the board could carry on without her, but she had no intention of missing a meeting.
She said there is one issue in particular she is concerned about regarding a change of procedure that would put citizens comments at the end of the meeting instead of the beginning — a change that Stilwell said she opposes and wants to vote against.
I light of the strong possibility that her board would likely cancel Thursday’s meeting anyway by their absence, Stilwell said she opted to cancel the meeting.
Stilwell accompanied a friend to Louisiana last week to a horseshoes tournament. She said she believes she was exposed to COVID a week ago Sunday because that’s the day she was in the company of a person who also later tested positive.
She said she had a scratchy throat and felt tired, but the symptoms are now gone and she feels fine. Initially she thought it was just allergies.
Stilwell said she took a home test that was negative, but her doctor told her she'd had it.
“My doctor told me after my 5 days of quarantine was up I was good to go,” Stilwell told the Review. “I made a mistake by saying I have tested positive for COVID. Not that I still have COVID. I have had COVID, and I was trying to tell people and make them aware even though I had three shots you can still get it. My suggestion was that we wear the masks on Thursday night. I didn’t say that you had to.”
Stilwell added, “My doctor wouldn’t even give me the medicine because she said it wouldn’t do me any good because I’m over it. I'm not stupid I wouldn't put anybody in jeopardy, but they said I needed to stay home. They should have called me and asked, what did the doctor say, instead of assuming I still have COVID.”
Stilwell she will meet with City Recorder Emily Wood Wednesday to set a new meeting date.
