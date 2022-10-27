As of the Wednesday night there had been 2,926 votes cast in Hawkins County Early voting, which continues through Thursday, Nov. 3.
Aside from state and federal races, the Nov. 8 election also features contested Municipal races in Mount Carmel, Church Hill, Surgoinsville, and Bulls Gap.
As of Wednesday evening there had been 1,157 early votes cast at the the Hawkins County Courthouse, 100 E. Main Street, Rogersville; and 1,532 early votes cast at the Clay Masonic Lodge, 111 Hamilton Street, Church Hill.
Another 203 came in by mail, 30 from nursing homes and 4 by military personnel.
Of the votes cast, 529 were by Church Hill residents, 338 by Mount Carmel residents, 112 by Surgoinsville residents, and 20 by Bulls Gap residents.
The Church Hill early voting hours are M-F 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. until noon. On the last day of early voting Nov. 3 the Church Hill hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Rogersville early voting hours are M-F 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturday Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to noon. The last day of early voting Nov. 3 the Rogersville hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Contested municipal races
Mount Carmel: Three alderman seats on the ballot are currently held by John Gibson, Steven McLain and James L. Gilliam. The candidates include Gilliam, Gibson, Jim Bare and Donnie Lee Sexton.
Church Hill: Three Alderman seats on the ballot are currently held by Keith Gibson, Michael Bell, and Michael Walker. The candidates include are Gibson, Walker, Bell, and Kenneth Luster.
Surgoinsville: The mayoral seat held by Merrell Graham and three alderman seats held by John P. Sandidge, Matthew Somers and Tim Hoss are on the ballot.
The mayoral candidates include Merrell Graham, Warren Bishop and Danny Lawson.
The Surgoinsville aldermen races are already resolved with only three candidates on the ballot including John Sandidge, Kaley Mierek and Tim Hoss.
Bulls Gap: The mayoral seat held by Betsy Shipley and alderman seats held by Jimmy Sexton and Glenn J. Snelson Jr. are on the ballot.
The mayoral candidates include Charles “Chucky” Johnson and Stacy Hayes. Neither Johnson nor Hayes had submitted a candidate questionnaire as of Wednesday night.
The alderman candidates include Jimmy Sexton, James W. Riley and Glenn James Snelson Jr.
Rogersville: The only RCS BOE candidates to qualify for the three contested seats in the Aug. 4 primary were the three Republican incumbents, Barbara Combs, Julie Phillips, and Scott Trent — each of whom moved on to the Nov. 8 general election uncontested. As of Wednesday evening there had been 245 early votes cast by Rogersville residents.