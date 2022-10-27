Vote Here

A view of the Hawkins County Courthouse and Courthouse Annex rear entrance in Rogersville where early voting for the Nov. 8 election is taking place thorugh Nov. 3. The county’s other early voting location is the Clay Masonic Lodge in Church Hill.

 Jeff Bobo

As of the Wednesday night there had been 2,926 votes cast in Hawkins County Early voting, which continues through Thursday, Nov. 3.

