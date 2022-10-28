There are three candidates seeking the two contested Bulls Gap alderman seats on the Nov. 8 ballot including Jimmy Sexton and Glenn J. Snelson, and Jim Riley.
The three candidates were presented with the same five questions regarding their candidacy and qualifications by the Review, and here are their answers.
Jim Riley
Why did you decide to run for this office?
My Main Objective is to clean up the town. I know the steps we have to take to accomplish this and it is time to do something instead of letting it get worse. We have abandoned property that is falling down, junk cars, and lots that need mowing.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
Graduate of Whitesburg High School, Walters State Community College and East Tennessee State University. I have been Mayor of Bulls Gap for 2 terms and city Alderman for 2.5 terms. I’ve been building inspector for Bulls Gap for 30 years, have worked for Hamblen County Planning and Zoning for 9 years.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish over the next four years?
See People take pride in their property and community. Like to see some new business come to town and pave some streets that need it and a Police force!
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
Experience! Experience in city government, experience in zoning and planning, experience dealing with complaints and dealing with property owners.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
Experience and wanting to see this town become a place that we can be proud to call home and invite people to visit and want to live here instead of it looking like a dump.
Jimmy Sexton
Why did you decide to run for this office?
I decided to run for office because I feel like I can help the city and the people of Bulls Gap. This is and has been my home since the 1970’s and I want to see the city prosper and grow.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
Hancock County High School. Jeffrey Chain 6 years. Hickory Springs Manufacturing Company 30 years. Chip Hale Center 13 years. Alderman for the city of Bulls Gap 30 years.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish over the next four years?
It would be my goal to continue to grow the economy and the city of Bulls Gap. Re-establishing a police force is a topic that needs to be addressed, if it can be accomplished without a tax increase.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
I have served the city and people of Bulls Gap for the past 30 years. I feel my experience in the role and interaction with the people puts me in a position to be of service.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank the city and people of Bulls Gap for all of the support they have given me over the course of the past 30 years. I feel that there is still work to be done and I am eager to stay the course and finish the journey.
Glenn J. Snelson
Why did you decide to run for this office?
To keep the town moving forward as it is.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
High school graduation. Yoders market, 36 years in store business.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish over the next four years?
Help the community grow and incorporate more resources.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
My actions for the past 6 years on city council.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
My 50 years with ties to the community.