During Mayor Jim Lee’s reception Wednesday mayor-elect Mark DeWitte, left, posed with Lee in an arm wrestling match refereed by Sheriff Ronnie Lawson.
Lee poses with most of his staff about halfway through his reception Wednesday, although some had left by the time this photo was taken.
Mayor Jim Lee was joined Wednesday by staff members, county officials, and friends to celebrate his career as Hawkins County Mayor, which comes to an end Aug. 31.
The cake was decorated with a trap-shooting motif and surrounded by spent shotgun shells and clay pigeons. His staff presented Lee a framed print of clay pigeons with the phrase, “Never underestimate a grumpy retired old man who shoots trap”.
County officials, staff and friends joined Lee during his reception to celebrate his retirement.
Among his well-wishers was mayor-elect Mark DeWitte who posed with Lee in an arm wrestling match refereed by Sheriff Ronnie Lawson.
Lee later said he wasn’t sure if he’d attend Monday’s County Commission meeting, but he joked that he feels like he may have one more veto left in him.
DeWitte and other newly elected and re-elected county officials will be sworn in during a ceremony scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 3 a.m. at the Hawkins County Courthouse.