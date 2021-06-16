Scenes from the Vintage Market in Rogersville Jun 16, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 10 Collectibles were a popular item. Randy Ball One of the favorite for youth was face painting. Many vendors are returning favorites from Heritage Days. Sheldon Livesay Edith Collier poses with a friend. Sheldon Livesay Susie Fields of Rogersville enjoys a Gourmet Lemonade from the Southern Belles of Erwin. Linda Thurston Local Olivia White making friends before getting a “paint-on” tattoo. Sheldon Livesay Handmade pottery can brighten up any home. Randy Ball Vintage signs are a nice touch for yard or man cave. Randy Ball {span}Lilly Fore provided live entertainment.{/span} Randy Ball Thousands of people visited downtown for the Vintage Market. Randy Ball Vendors of hand crafted treasures like these filled the streets of Rogersville Sheldon Livesay Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now ‘Manifest’ Cast on That Major Death & Cal Shocker in the Season 3 Finale (VIDEO) Wendi Jane Greene Reckless driver leads officers on three-county chase Vintage Market to fill downtown on Saturday Benefit car show raises funds for local child Latest e-Edition The Rogersville Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.