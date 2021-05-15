Tuition for Rogersville City Schools will return to $450 for the first student for the 2021-22 school year, after being waived this year due to the COVID pandemic. Tuition for more than one child from the same family is on a sliding scale. Tuition for out-of-county students is $1,500.
The board had planned to begin its budgeting process at this month’s meeting, but that has been postponed until the June board meeting.
Instead, the board recognized retiring teachers, accepted bids for pest control and lawn maintenance and approved various policy revisions.
Retirees were Scott Juelfs, Dennis Renner, Carla Sells, Georgia Smith and Janette Tackett.
Wright’s Pest Control out of Big Stone Gap, Va., won the pest contract for another three years at $450 a year, and Creative Landscaping was awarded the lawn maintenance contract at $9,690 per year for the next three years.