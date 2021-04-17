New members Apr 17, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Hawkins County Election Commissioners found a lovely spot to gather after their reorganizational meeting on Monday. Pictured are (from left) Nancy Point, Jenny Carter, S LeVern Nunley, Teresa Greer and Joyce Simon, chair. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Hawkins Republican Women elect new officers Diss sparks McLain to regional championship, state berth Salad luncheon a hit with Rogersville diners ETHS to offer program in search of Jonesborough woman Nellie Kate Potter Stanton Latest e-Edition The Rogersville Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.