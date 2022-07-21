I’m ending one Commissioner term and seeking re-election.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
I am a retired CEO of an employee-owned millwork company. I served as an alderman for the city of Church Hill, TN.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your next term of office?
My goal is to have a positive influence for the benefit of not only our Hawkins County employees but the Hawkins County residents as well.
Currently, we have an excellent opportunity to promote Hawkins County growth and our county seat (Rogersville) with the progress taking place in Bristol, TN.
I would like to have the opportunity to assist in attracting future business such as retail, restaurants and housing. Hawkins County is a most beautiful impressive area for families and we offer numerous recreational areas from the mountains to the lakes.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
It is my goal as a commissioner to help move Hawkins County forward.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
I have life, business and professional experiences to form my opinions and place the interest of the people/community as my top priority.