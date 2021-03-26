The confusion, or controversy, continued Monday night over the inclusion of the Hawkins County Rescue Squad and Church Hill Rescue Squad in a new radio system.
When the county first considered the emergency system upgrade last fall, those two organizations were left off the list of participating agencies because they were unwilling to give up their current operating frequencies in order to join the new network that was proposed.
“Our concern is, if a future mayor or administration decided to remove us from the emergency radio system for whatever reason, we wouldn’t have any frequencies to fall back on,” Hawkins County Rescue Squad Lieutenant Corey Young said in December.
Monday night Commissioner Mike Herell introduced a new resolution that said in part that both agencies (HCRS and CHRS) agreed to allow Hawkins County to utilize their radio frequency pairs for an indefinite amount of time.
But Gerald Moore, representing HCRS, said he wasn’t sure that language was acceptable.
“We don’t want to give up our frequencies until we choose whether to go digital or stay analog,” Moore said.
After some further discussion, Herrell moved to amend his motion to take that paragraph out of the resolution, but other commissioners objected because the paragraph also stipulates that both agencies to stay in compliance with Federal Communications Commission requirements.
After spending approximately half an hour continuing the discussion, Herrell withdrew his motion for the resolution and the issue was dropped again.
Hawkins County’s emergency radio system, which dispatches police, fire and rescue agencies, failed one time in each of three consecutive months last November, December and January.
EMA Director Jamie Miller also reminded the safety committee at the Sept. 11, 2020, meeting that there is currently operation radio equipment in place, though it is not working at its full capacity. “For example, I was in the Saint Clair community yesterday, and, on the hand-held, I couldn’t get out (radio communications). That happens in every community in the county right now. It’s not a several repeater issue; it’s a systemwide issue.”
Numerous first responders have noted that there are currently large dead zones throughout the county, particularly in the Clinch Mountain and Beech Creek areas. Responders on opposite ends of the county also have reported having trouble communicating with one another.