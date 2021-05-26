KINGSPORT — Fun Fest, which celebrates its 40th anniversary July 16– 24, has announced the lineup for the 2021 Sunset Concert Series. Crowder will kick off the series on Thursday, July 22, followed by Old Crow Medicine Show on Friday, July 23. The festival finale, presented by Eastman, will be Darius Rucker on Saturday, July 24.
Thursday night’s Contemporary Christian Concert will open up with local singer-songwriter Tyla Boyd, followed by Andrew Ripp. Tyla released her first recording project entitled Forever Redeemed in 2018. The seven-track EP includes six original songs and is available on iTunes, Amazon Music and Google Play.
Andrew Ripp’s most recent single, “Jericho,” was released in 2020 and hit #1 on Christian Music Charts in 2021. Ripp creates music that pushes the boundaries of genre stereotypes, blending the energetic beats of pop music into a soul culture and adding the depth and groove of soul music into a pop culture.
The headliner for this year’s Contemporary Christian Concert is Crowder. Crowder is no stranger to Fun Fest and returns this year, with over 3 million records sold and three GRAMMY Nominations. Crowder’s first solo album, Neon Steeple, debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and earned two GRAMMY nominations, a Grand Ole Opry debut and a Dove Award. American Prodiga, the awaited GRAMMY-nominated follow-up album released in 2016, landed at No. 1 on the Christian & Gospel Album Chart. His newest single, “Milk & Honey” is expected to release mid-June.
The Contemporary Christian Concert is sponsored by Carter Trent Funeral Homes, Goodwill Industries of Tenneva Area, 88.3 WCQR and Tele-Optics, Inc.
The Friday Night Concert will open with Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, who most recently released their single “I Need to Go Somewhere” in March of this year. This followed their 2019 hit, “Dragons,” which quickly climbed into the top 5 of the Billboard Folk Chart. A road warrior for more than a decade, Holcomb spent his adulthood onstage and on the road, traveling from place to place with a catalog of vibrant, honest songs that explore the full range of American roots music.
Headlining the Friday Night Concert will be Old Crow Medicine Show. Old Crow Medicine Show got their start busking on street corners in 1998, from New York state and up through Canada, winning audiences along the way with their boundless energy and spirit. They eventually found themselves in Boone, N.C., where they caught the attention of folk icon Doc Watson while playing in front of a pharmacy. He invited the band to play at his festival, MerleFest, and the rest is history.
OCMS has gone on to receive the honor of being inducted as members of the Grand Ole Opry and have won two GRAMMY Awards: “Best Folk Album” for Remedy (2014) and “Best Long Form Music Video” for Big Easy Express (2013). Additionally, their classic single, “Wagon Wheel,” received the RIAA’s double-platinum certification in 2019 for selling over 2 million copies while the band’s debut album OCMS has been certified gold (500,000 copies). The band’s latest release is Live At The Ryman.
The Friday night concert is presented by Domtar Packaging, Visit Kingsport, WXBQ and WAEZ.
Fun Fest 2021 will end the week with Jake Hoot, winner of Season 17 of NBC’s “The Voice.” Hoot is a Cookeville native who quickly became a fan favorite. His dynamic storytelling abilities and powerful vocals led to an unprecedented run on the Emmy-award winning talent series. Following his record-breaking win on “The Voice,” Hoot has gone on to release several tracks including the charitable song and video, “Tennessee Strong,” which reached Top 10 on the iTunes country singles chart, debut single “Dangerous Thing,” special Father’s Day song, “The Best Job I Ever Had” and heartwarming love song, “Nadine.” Drawing inspiration from his childhood in the Dominican Republic, Hoot released a cover of “La Bamba” from his debut EP, which landed in the Top 10 on the iTunes Latin charts.
Following Hoot, organizers will keep the wagon wheel rolling with Darius Rucker. Rucker first achieved multi-platinum status in the music industry as lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the GRAMMY Award-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish. The band sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, including their diamond-certified debut “Cracked Rear View,” which remains among the top 10 best-selling studio albums of all time. Since releasing his first country album in 2008, Rucker has earned a whole new legion of fans with four No. 1 albums on the Billboard country chart, including RIAA platinum-certified “Learn to Live” and “True Believers,” plus nine No. 1 singles at country radio. In 2014, Rucker won his third career GRAMMY Award for best solo country performance with his 8x platinum version of Old Crow Medicine Show’s “Wagon Wheel.” He recently co-hosted the 54th annual CMA Awards and topped the country radio charts once again with “Beers And Sunshine” in February. His follow up single, “My Masterpiece”, is available now as Rucker puts the finishing touches on a forthcoming album.
Eastman is the presenting sponsor of the Saturday Night Concert. The media sponsor is WXBQ.
The Eastman Fireworks Spectacular will follow Darius Rucker’s concert.
The Sunset Concert Series will take place at J. Fred Johnson Stadium. Additional Series sponsors include Domtar Packaging, Eastman Credit Union, Honda Kingsport, Appalachian Power, CIGNA and Visit Kingsport.
Cintas’ Friends of Festus VIP packages are a value-added option for concert-goers. Friends of Festus packages can be purchased online only and went on sale Monday.
Friends of Festus reserved seating packages are priced from $50-$75 per seat. The package includes a reserved parking area close to the stadium and a $15 Fun Fest merchandise gift certificate when purchasing two or more seats. You can purchase your package by visiting FunFest.net. A limited number of VIP seats are available.
Beginning Monday, online Sunset Concert Series general admission tickets can be purchased at FunFest.net. Single night tickets for Thursday and Friday can be purchased for $15 each and $20 for Saturday. Beginning July 16, ticket prices increase to $20 and $25.
Tickets are sold online only until June 25 and will then be available for purchase at the Fun Fest Store at 400 Clinchfield St., Ste. 100.
Fun Fest has a clear bag policy for the stadium concerts. Coolers are not allowed in the stadium and all items will be subject to search.
Clear bags should not exceed 12”x 6”x12” and approved bags will be available for purchase outside of the stadium.