Hawkins County was well represented by Jeanette Edens of Bulls Gap and Amelia Metz of Rogersville during the 15th Annual Governor’s Volunteer Star Awards on April 2 in Franklin.
In what feels like the Who’s-Who of Tennessee Volunteers, counties across the state have developed selection groups that take nominations for the most outstanding adult and youth volunteers for each county.
Amy Walter, this year’s event chairperson, said during the April 2 ceremony that 1.3 million volunteers each year in Tennessee give 99.1 million hours of service, contributing the equivalent of $2.6 billion dollars to Tennessee’s economy.
Hawkins County recipients
Jeanette Edens serves as Treasurer with the Bulls Gap Kiwanis Club, Treasurer with the Business Profession Women, Vice President with the Library Board, and Co-Chairs for the Bulls Gap Craft and Music Festival.
She is on the board for the Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce, the Bulls Gap Planning Commission, a member of the Lions Club, and volunteers on Career Day at her local school.
Amelia Metz has volunteered in community events like Heritage Days and Trunk or Treat. She regularly volunteers in projects to help the poor, including food distributions with the local food pantry, collecting materials for the local homeless shelter and wrapping Christmas gifts for foster children.
She serves a local organization called Forward Flag to serve residents who have served in the military and their families and she serves as a volunteer in the Appalachia Fair.
Amelia is also the Marketing Director for Cherokee High School’s “Yearbook”. She started an effort to insure every student needing a yearbook, unable to purchase one receives one.
Other organizations where Amelia has served include: United Way, the local Humane Society, Isaiah House 1:17, the 4-H Honor Club and People Loving People Thanksgiving Dinners for 5,000 people.
Nominations begin in October
Jennifer Kraus, news anchor for Nashville’s Channel 5 read more than 100 biographies from this year’s recipients from across the state; and Miss Tennessee 2022-23 Paige Clark handed out awards and took photos with each recipient.
Volunteer Tennessee has added two new categories. They now take nominations for 3 different areas of the state for best non-profits and for best business for East, Middle and West Tennessee.
Nominations are taken beginning each October in Hawkins County by the Chamber of Commerce who then begins the selection process. Applications will be out soon for residents and non-profits are urged to begin now working on nominations for their star volunteers.