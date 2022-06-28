In September, local Tennessee College of Applied Technology students will start their journey in the brand new cosmetology program at the Phipps Bend campus.
The program has been in the works for over a year, and Phipps Bend TCAT campus coordinator Charles Johnson told the Industrial Board on Thursday that the final equipment was installed last week.
There is already a full class of students signed up for the program for the fall trimester.
“There’s a lot of interest in this,” he said. “When you start looking at the money that can be made by people in that field, it blows my mind. I’m tickled to death with this.”
Chancellor tours TCAT
Hawkins Co. Industrial Board Chairman Larry Elkins noted that the board recently met with Flora Tydings, who is the Chancellor of the Board of Regents, when she toured the Phipps Bend and Morristown campuses.
According to the Board of Regents website, Tydings “is chief executive officer of the Board of Regents system, managing operations of the system office and providing strategic leadership for the system’s institutions in accordance with the Board’s policies and direction and with Tennessee law.”
Thus, she is involved with all institutes of higher learning in the entire state aside from the University of Tennessee system.
Elkins said the board was able to discuss possible upgrades at Phipps Bend’s TCAT campus as well as possibly expediting the implementation of the proposed truck driving school.
TCAT begins search for truck driving instructors
As readers may remember, Rep. Gary Hicks announced last month that $600,000 had been approved by the Tennessee General Assembly to start the truck driving school at Phipps Bend that has been in the works since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
$225,000 of the $600,000 will be recurring to keep the school running.
Johnson told the board that this announcement is what prompted Tydings to visit TCAT. He said, according to his research, this is the first and only time the Chancellor has visited either the Phipps Bend or Morristown TCAT campuses.
Johnson said, now that the funding is in place for the school, he and other TCAT representatives have begun working closely with the Tennessee Department of Transportation and Department of Safety to secure the necessary accreditations.
They will soon begin picking out equipment for the program and interviewing qualified instructors. The group also plans to soon shadow other nearby truck driving schools.
“We want to do the program the right way when we start it,” Johnson said. “The interest has never gone away (in the community).”
In fact, the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce in May listed more than 1,500 positions open for qualified truck drivers listed on jobs4tn.gov.
Current average salaries for qualified drivers ranges from $55K-$130K annually.
Though he said program representatives are not yet ready to set a specific opening date for the program, they are working to ensure that “when it opens, it will be top notch and ready to go.”
Hicks told the Industrial Board last month that he doesn’t anticipate the program being ready to open before January of 2023.
“Not only is it going to be good for our county and this school, but also for our region,” Johnson added. “Just the advertisement we will have from having those trucks on the road with our logo on it will be great.”