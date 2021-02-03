The short HCIDB article in the January 3oth edition of The Rogersville Review reportedly contained an error. Rebecca Baker, Executive Admin Assistant of the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board informs The Review that PhilBarrett was not up for consideration. He had turned in a resume for Scott Rutledge who his resume for consideration. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.
