The Church Hill and Rogersville Health Departments in Hawkins County
will modify COVID-19 testing hours effective Monday, November 2.
The Church Hill Health Department is located at: 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, TN. Testing is Monday-Friday between 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM. Please call with questions – no pre-registration or identification is required. Phone: (423) 357-5341
The Rogersville Health Department is located at: 201 Park Boulevard, Rogersville, TN. Testing is Monday-Friday between 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM. Please call with questions – no pre-registration or identification is required. Phone: (423) 272-7641
Testing for each health department is based on capacity of available staffing and test kit availability.
Additional information about Tennessee’s testing sites is available for each county on the Tennessee Department of Health website at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessmentsites.html.
TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.