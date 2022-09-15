Surgoinsville employees with children on the way may soon be offered parental leave, according to a recent Board of Mayor and Aldermen discussion.
“It’s being used other places, and we probably need to approach it,” Alderman Warren Bishop said during the Sept. 14 meeting.
City Attorney Joe May suggested the board use the MTAS (Municipal Technical Advisory Service) recommended personnel policy as a guide.
“But you really want to have a policy that is in tune to what Surgoinsville does,” May added.
At their next workshop, the BMA will discuss the MTAS model and discuss drafting their own policy.
Budget not approved by comptroller
Mayor Merrell Graham also announced that the state comptroller did not approve the town’s 2022-2023 budget, as the town’s audit was incomplete.
“We’re pretty certain we can have the audit done in 30 days or less,” he said. “Our goal was to get with Micky (Ellis, Certified Public Accountant) and complete our 2021 and 2022 audit by December. Something happened somewhere, and 2021 didn’t get done.”
However, May noted that this does not mean the town is operating illegally.
“We’re operating on the (2022-2023) budget that was approved by the board,” May said. “The only slap on the wrist is that they haven’t approved the budget. That isn’t to say we aren’t operating lawfully.”
He further noted that the town can still legally make purchases according to that budget.
Ordinance regulates non-residential garbage pickup
In other news, the BMA passed an ordinance on first reading that regulates the pickup of commercial garbage. This ordinance also applies to multiple unit housing facilities.
The ordinance will also set the fees charged for bulk containers serviced, but the BMA has not yet specified the cost. They plan to discuss this at the October workshop and include it in the ordinance to be voted on during second reading.
The ordinance requires a bulk container on a paved concrete pad for anyone interested in non-residential garbage pickup. Those who were previously using commercial curbside collection service prior to this ordinance may be exempted from using a bulk container as long as their garbage does not exceed four residential containers each pickup.
This decision as well as the approval of bulk containers is made at the Public Works Director’s discretion.
The following items are prohibited in bulk containers: construction waste; industrial waste; shrubbery and tree trimmings; flammable liquids, solids or gasses such as gasoline and paint; hazardous or infectious materials; hot materials such as ashes; loose human or animal waste; human or animal remains; large plastic objects; numerous metal objects; large automotive parts.
All cardboard boxes must be collapsed before being placed in the bulk container.
Those interested in non-residential garbage pickup may still contract with outside services for commercial garbage collection, as no one is required to use the city’s service.
Other news
Graham also spoke positively of the recent Riverfront Festival and noted that t-shirt sales alone brought in over $5,500 in revenue.
The BMA also approved the $34,000 purchase of a replacement tractor with a loader, bucket and pallet forks for public works use.