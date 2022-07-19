Vote Here

A view of the Hawkins County Courthouse and Courthouse Annex rear entrance in Rogersville where early voting is taking place until July 30. The county’s other early voting location is the Clay Masonic Lodge in Church Hill.

 Jeff Bobo

Turnout was light in the first two days of early voting for the Aug. 4 County General Election with a total of 180 ballots being cast on Friday and Saturday.

Trending Recipe Videos