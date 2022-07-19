A view of the Hawkins County Courthouse and Courthouse Annex rear entrance in Rogersville where early voting is taking place until July 30. The county’s other early voting location is the Clay Masonic Lodge in Church Hill.
Turnout was light in the first two days of early voting for the Aug. 4 County General Election with a total of 180 ballots being cast on Friday and Saturday.
Early voting began Friday and continues until July 30 at two locations in Hawkins County: The Clay Masonic Lodge, 111 Hamilton Street, Church Hill; and the Hawkins County Courthouse, 100 E. Main Street in Rogersville.
Hours for the Church Hill Location are M-F 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. except for Friday, July 29 when it is 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturdays July 23 and 30 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Hours for the Rogersville location are M-F 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. except Friday July 29 when it it 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturdays July 23 and 30 from 9 a.m. to noon.
As of the end of early voting Saturday 118 votes were cast in Rogersville; and 62 votes were cast in Church Hill.
Another 82 absentee votes were cast, as well as 27 nursing home and one military.
There are six contested Hawkins County races including County Mayor, Property Assessor, District 1 County Commission, District 2 County Commission, District 4 County Board of Education; and District 7 County Board of Education.
