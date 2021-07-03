The Hawkins/Hancock Amateur Radio Team hosted its 2021 Summer Field Day this past weekend at the Striggersville Fire Department Community Building.
It was a fun weekend of sharing all aspects of ham radio with the community. There was a GOTA (“Get on the Air”) radio station for kids of all ages to make worldwide contacts and classes were held throughout the day on topics such as:
1. How to get a license
2. Ham radio operation
3. Antennas and propagation
4. How repeaters work
5. Alternative power
Field Day is ham radio’s open house. Every June, more than 40,000 hams throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places, for a 24-hour period, to demonstrate ham radio’s science, skill and service to communities and the nation. For more information about the Hawkins/Hancock Amateur Radio Team, call 423-500-4514Amat