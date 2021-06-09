As the Fourth of July approaches, fireworks can become an aggravation, and even a danger.
On June 5, a Surgoinsville man reported being shot at while he and another family member were riding their 4x4. The man said four shots bounced in front of them from the direction of a neighbor’s house.
Upon investigation it was determined the neighbor was shooting bottle rockets.
Jon Son of Rogersville reported having cash, a debit card and a friend’s medication stolen from his truck on June 3 while he was parked at Techni-Glass.
According to Hawkins County Deputy Sheriff Raymond Owens, the suspect was observed on camera using the card at Walgreen’s, and the card was also used at Walmart, Murphy Gas and McDonald’s.
A Rogersville woman claims she was defrauded of $850 by someone who posted a Facebook ad for a cat. Melissa Hinkle said the website Amazingdevonrexcatery@gmail.com had several different names and emails associated with it, and when she offered to drive to their purported location in Atlanta, Ga., to save a $2,000 transport fee, they declined her offer and stopped communications.
Juanita Baldwin of Church Hill reported June 4 that her bank account showed an unauthorized withdrawal and someone had opened a credit line in her name, with losses totaling $4,000. She said she believed Sarah Goins of Rogersville, who used to live with her, had taken the money.
Derek Shortt of Rogersville was arrested June 7 on drug charges. Shortt, who attempted to flee after being stopped by Hawkins County Deputy Isaac Hutchins, was charged with driving left of center, driving on a revoked license, failure to show insurance, evading by foot, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.