At their Aug. 17 meeting, the Surgoinsville BMA is expected to accept a cost proposal for the sewer expansion project that would bring sewer services to the proposed residential development on Sandidge Hollow Road and extend the sewer line to Highway 11-W (possibly as far as Pizza Plus).
Surgoinsville Mayor Merrell Graham has noted in the past that extending sewer service to Highway 11-W would possibly encourage more tax-generating businesses to take up residence in the area.
Lane Engineering’s official estimate expected the line extension from Sandidge Hollow to Hwy 11-W to cost $635,900. Boring under 11-W to bring the line to the other side is expected to cost an additional $105,000 for a total project cost of $740,900.
This will get the line across 11-W, but it will end a little over 1,000 feet from Dollar General and Pizza Plus. This extra extension is expected to cost roughly an additional $200,000.
The BMA will likely utilize a portion of the approximately $1.2 million in combined federal infrastructure and COVID stimulus funding for this sewer project. A representative from Lane Engineering is expected to appear before the board at a future meeting to discuss the project in detail.
The board’s regularly scheduled BMA was set for Monday, Aug. 8, but it was postponed until Aug. 11 due to illness. However, Graham noted that they were not able to get a public notice of the new meeting time to the public with enough notice to satisfy the Sunshine Law. So, the BMA met on Aug. 11 as a workshop but was unable to take any votes. They will now have their regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 18.
“They’re charging us more than any other town’s neighbor”
The board has also discussed purchasing land to construct a sewer drip bed that reduces sewer treatment expenses and allows the town to end the wastewater partnership with neighboring Church Hill.
A drip system would involve the acquisition of about five acres of land and installation of a septic tank to serve the town’s entire sewer system, as well as a large fill bed.
Lane Engineering estimated that a drip bed to service the entire town would cost roughly $4 million, but Surgoinsville Building Inspector Vince Pishner noted that he wasn’t sure if this included land acquisition or not.
However, Graham noted a drip bed could take around five years to get up and running.
Currently, the town pays Church Hill roughly $49,000 per year (or roughly $4.25 per 1,000 gallons). This arrangement began around 2018 when Surgoinsville installed their sewer system, which has around 270 customers.
“But, I think we’ve had a price change with Church Hill three different times since we’ve had the sewer, and that doesn’t sit well with me,” Graham said.
“They are charging us more than any town in the state charges their neighbor (for these services),” Vice Mayor Bobby Jarnigan added.
“Plus, they’re just taking gray water (as opposed to black water from toilets),” Alderman Randy Collier added.
Graham said he has even brought up the possibility of Church Hill giving the town a reduced price, as there had been previous discussions of this when Surgoinsville first started looking into a sewer system.
“They told us, ‘we won’t be re-elected (to the board) if we give you all a break,’” Graham said.
City Attorney Joe May noted that there are funding sources out there where the town could possibly use some COVID-19 relief funds as the grant match.
Jarnigan noted that, each year, the town could use the money they would have been paying Church Hill and put it towards the drip bed instead.
“We could look at that (cost) and say ‘well, that takes this out of the picture,’ but I won’t necessarily say that at this moment,” Graham said of the drip bed. “It might be something we could borrow money and do. There’s nothing wrong with borrowing money to save money.”
School sewer metering project
In other news, the Surgoinsville BMA is currently working with the Hawkins Co. Board of Education to take care of a sewer problem at Surgoinsville Middle School.
“There is an infiltration problem where water is getting into the sewer system somewhere,” Graham said.
The BMA and the BOE have worked together to have engineers look into the problem, but, so far, no solution has been found. Since the problem arose, the town has been footing the bill for all this extra water in the sewer system, but the two boards are working together to reimburse the town.
The BMA is expected to vote this month to allow Lane Engineering to install a flow meter that would measure everything that goes into the sewer system from SMS to find the problem. This is estimated to cost $16,555, and the BOE will foot the bill.