Front Row L-R – David Hartsook, Principal; Shari Mefford, Brighter Horizons Youth Center Director; Jessica and Michael Paul, The Veterans Center Directors; Edwin Jarnagin, Director Rogersville City School System. Back Row L-R: Lindsay Davenport, Assistant Principal; Gary Hicks, Technology Director; Steve McKinney, Assistant Technology Director
The Rogersville City School Board approved to declare surplus and donate 10 Dell Latitude 3460 Laptop Computers to the new YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center located at 1604 E. Main St. in Rogersville.
The RCS BOE also declared surplus and donate 5 Dell Latitude 3460 Laptop Computers to The Veterans Center located at 3815 Hwy. 66 S, Suite 4, Rogersville.
These computers were no longer in service. The technology department refurbished the laptops using parts from other outdated computers.
“Mr. Hicks, technology director, was instrumental working through the logistics and making this materialize,” Jarnagin said. “The Veterans Center serves many of our local veterans and Brighter Horizons Youth Center will be serving students from RCS.”
Jarnagin added, “I was excited the school board recognized the need and approved this donation of surplus computers. Mr. Hicks and Mr. McKinney worked to make sure they were in the best condition possible for older computers. I feel it is a win for both organizations and the community.”