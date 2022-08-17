tempImage6jZaGl

Front Row L-R – David Hartsook, Principal; Shari Mefford, Brighter Horizons Youth Center Director; Jessica and Michael Paul, The Veterans Center Directors; Edwin Jarnagin, Director Rogersville City School System. Back Row L-R: Lindsay Davenport, Assistant Principal; Gary Hicks, Technology Director; Steve McKinney, Assistant Technology Director

 contributed

The Rogersville City School Board approved to declare surplus and donate 10 Dell Latitude 3460 Laptop Computers to the new YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center located at 1604 E. Main St. in Rogersville.

