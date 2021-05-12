A Rogersville woman reported last week that she had lost over $20,000 in computer fraud.
Donna Koerner told officials that she had received a message from what appeared to be Microsoft that her computer had been compromised and money had been taken from her account. The message advised her to transfer money from her account to another to protect it from further fraud.
Koerner said she transferred $20,200 to an account in Peru and then realized the phone number she had been communicating through had been disconnected and she had been defrauded.
The cashier at a tobacco store in Carmel, through his careful attention, stopped the passing of counterfeit money on Thursday.
The clerk, Richard Horton, showed the $10 bill, which he had checked with a marker, to Dep. Daniel DesOrmeaux when he arrived, and pointed out Terry Arnold as the man who had given it to him to pay for purchases.
When DesOrmeaux searched Arnold, he reported finding a half pill believed to be buprenorphine hydrochloride and another pill believed to be the same substance combined with naloxone hydrochloride. Arnold also allegedly possessed 66 fraudulent $100 bills, seven $10 bills and three $5, all apparently counterfeit.
He was charged with simple possession and criminal simulation.
A Whitesburg man has accused a Rogersville woman of defrauding him of almost $10,000.
Kevin Hawkins, 43, said his ex-wife Barbara Williams made unauthorized withdrawals from his bank account totaling $9,371.17. Hawkins said he gave her his card to use for one month while he was in federal custody at various prisons. The money was attended to purchase items for their children.
Hawkins said Williams began using the card in late October 2019 and lasted used it in July 2020.
At press time, Williams had not been arrested.
William Standifor of Rose Hill, Va., reported last week that while he was in the process of moving from his home in Mooresburg, someone had stolen tools from his tool shed with a total estimated value of $1,530.
When Dep. Stephanie Bolognese arrived at the scene she found bolt cutters and a cut lock next to the shed. Standifor also provided her with a water bottle found at the scene.
At press time, no arrests had been made.