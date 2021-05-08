JOHNSON CITY – A lucky Powerball player in Washington County won $100,000 in Wednesday’s drawing.
Wednesday’s winner matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. Because the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 2, the $50,000 prize was doubled to $100,000.
The winning ticket was purchased at Quick Stop Market, 502 N. Broadway in Johnson City.
No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.
The current estimated Powerball jackpot is $157 million, and the next drawing is Saturday, May 8.
The TEL encourages all players to take appropriate health and safety precautions when purchasing tickets at participating retailers.