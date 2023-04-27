A Rogersville man who fired gunshots into the scale house at the Carters Valley Road landfill last year was sentenced Monday to three years.
Jeremy Scott Hale, 29, 1705 Burem Road, Rogersville, appeared in Hawkins County Criminal Court Monday where he pleaded guilty to felony reckless endangerment with firearm, DUI, possession of a handgun while intoxicated and reckless driving. One count of aggravated assault was dismissed.
He was sentenced to three years with a 30 percent release eligibility, as well as $2,536 in fines and fees, and his gun was forfeited.
On the afternoon of Jan. 26, 2022 the HCSO responded to a shooting complaint at the Republic landfill located at 2825 Carters Valley Road near Church Hill.
HCSO Detective Jeff Greer stated in his report that he spoke to a landfill employee who was working in the scale house.
The employee stated that a red truck driven by a white male with a female passenger came across the scale loaded with trash, and she waived it through.
Greer reported that the employee said that just a few minutes later the vehicle came back out and the driver fired three shots at the building. One of the rounds came through the desk the employee was sitting at.
Video surveillance showed a red 1990s model Ford F-150 pickup went to the dumpster, the occupants unloaded the garbage, and then the pickup sped away recklessly, spinning its wheels and throwing gravel, Greer reported.
Video further shows a male later identified as Hale driving past the building with the male driver holding a gun out the window. A .380 shell casing was located at the scene.
Hale was arrested in a traffic stop the next day after a deputy recognized his truck described from the shooting. Hale was found in possession of a Ruger LCP .380 handgun.
At the sheriff’s office Hale reportedly gave a signed statement that he was at the landfill the day before with a female, but he was so drunk he can’t remember anything about the trip.