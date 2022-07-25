A woman and her male accomplice were arrested last week after she allegedly used a man to impersonate her former boyfriend who committed suicide in jail last month so she could cash his income tax refund check.
On July 20 an employee at the Cash Express on E. Main Street contacted the Rogersville Police Department after Linda Dawn Rhea and a man claiming to be Christopher Weston attempted to cash Weston’s $6,037 US Treasury check.
RPD Officer Andy Banks stated in his report that the clerk called police after running a check on Weston through the company’s computer system and discovering that Weston died on June 28.
When Banks arrived at the Cash Express he located Rhea, 42, of Rogersville, as well as the male who was identified as Ronnie Dean McGuire, 48, of Rogersville.
Rhea reportedly told Banks she was “over Christopher’s estate and the lady at the tax place told her to find a guy who looked like Christopher and go cash the check.”
McGuire allegedly handed the Cash Express clerk a photo ID that belonged to Weston when he attempted to cash the check.
Banks stated in his report that Rhea later admitted she was not legally in charge of Weston’s estate, and that she and Weston had lived together before Weston was incarcerated and died in jail.
Although the check was signed “Christopher Weston, it was issued on July 11, two weeks after Weston’s death on June 28.
Rhea was charged with identity theft, forgery, and attempted theft over $2,500. She was released on bond and scheduled for arraignment July 25.
McGuire was charged with identity theft. He was scheduled for arraignment July 25 as well.